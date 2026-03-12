Iran Destroys U.S. Missile Defenses as Trump Insists Everything’s Fine
Defense Department officials have already warned the U.S. is running out of the ability to defend against Iranian strikes.
Iran has systematically destroyed U.S. missile defense systems across the Middle East over the last 13 days, opting to surgically dismantle the eyes and ears of America’s regional defense systems rather than go toe-to-toe with the country’s raw firepower.
The Pentagon confirmed that Iran’s military hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, wrecking a radar system valued at $300 million.
“The AN-TPY/2 radar is essentially the heart of the THAAD battery, enabling the launch of interceptor missiles and contributing to a networked air defense picture,” munitions specialist N.R. Jenzen-Jones told CNN last week. “It also happens to be an incredibly expensive piece of kit.”
THAAD is short for terminal high-altitude area defense. Paired with an AN-TPY/2 radar, the tech is capable of locating incoming missiles and translating an interception point to American rockets. Destroying the radars removes America’s ability to detect and interpret the flight path of an incoming missile, leaving the military’s missile defense systems useless.
“The loss of even a single radar of this type would be an operationally significant event,” Jenzen-Jones said. “It is probable that a replacement unit would have to be redeployed from elsewhere, which will take time and effort.”
The rapid depletion of missiles has been a growing problem since Israel and the U.S. opened fire on Iran on February 28.
U.S. military officials have stressed that fighting Iran has drastically depleted America’s missile defense systems. In a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on March 3, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine reportedly said that Iran’s Shahed attack drones had proved a more difficult problem than initially predicted.
In the days since, EU defense officials have warned that the U.S. is no longer capable of supplying missiles to its allies amid its war with Iran, stressing that the continent would need to develop its own missile manufacturing sector in order to adequately fill their supply without Washington’s help.
One source told CNN last week that the U.S. has been “burning” through long-range precision-guided missiles in order to fend off the drones.
Earlier this week, it became clear that the White House had months earlier been offered the opportunity to buy tech that would have given U.S. forces a dramatic advantage against Iran. The offer was extended by Ukraine, and the the intel was battle-proven: Ukraine has more experience fighting Shaheds than practically any other country, downing the same design under Russia’s flag (Russia rebranded the military tech as “Geran drones”).
The decision to snub the offer has since been discussed as one of the biggest miscalculations thus far in the Iran war.