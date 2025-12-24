Luis Muñoz, Idra Novey, Garth Greenwell/December 24, 2025StonesLittle heaps, tangiblewitnesses, how much,in your design,your volume,whenever I get lost,you help me.Luis MuñozLuis Muñoz is the author of the forthcoming collection One Moment.Idra NoveyIdra Novey is the author, most recently, of a book of poems, Soon and Wholly, and the novel Take What You Need. She is a co-translator of Muñoz’s poem.Garth GreenwellGarth Greenwell’s most recent novel is Small Rain. He is a co-translator of Muñoz’s poem.Read More: Magazine, January-February 2026, Poetry