Stones

Little heaps, tangible

witnesses, how much,

in your design,

your volume,

whenever I get lost,

you help me.

Luis Muñoz

Luis Muñoz is the author of the forthcoming collection One Moment.

Idra Novey

Idra Novey is the author, most recently, of a book of poems, Soon and Wholly, and the novel Take What You Need. She is a co-translator of Muñoz’s poem.

Garth Greenwell

Garth Greenwell’s most recent novel is Small Rain. He is a co-translator of Muñoz’s poem.

