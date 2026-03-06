Donald Trump Has Lit a Global Match

But while Trump might be willing to sacrifice Ukrainian territory, sovereignty, and interests for the sake of a peace deal, he is no more committed to doing so than to any other foreign policy objective. Given his short attention span and competing priorities such as maintaining domestic popularity, demonstrating strength, and projecting an image as a brilliant dealmaker, he has proved unwilling to follow through with pressure on Kyiv to completely surrender. “Russia continues to see Trump as a mercurial president and sees that he likes a large defense budget,” said Andrew Weiss, who previously served as director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council staff and is currently with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. For all Trump’s friendly rhetoric toward Moscow, the Kremlin doesn’t look at him as a friend of Russia, said Weiss. He pointed to the National Security Strategy, which treats Russia as a minor, regional power, hardly an important country whose interests must be accommodated. While other critics felt that Russian malfeasance was absolved in the report, Weiss suggested that the Russians look “at what [Trump] is doing with apprehension.” He is simply too unpredictable and erratic to be relied upon.

Aside from Ukraine, Trump denied Putin’s desire to extend the New START treaty, the 2010 pact that capped the number of deployed nuclear-capable missiles, bombers, and warheads both Russia and the United States could have. Trump has said he’s open to a deal but wants it to include China. “If it expires, it expires,” he said. “We’ll just do a better agreement.” That, of course, is similar to the language the president used in 2018 when he withdrew the United States from the agreement President Barack Obama had signed with Iran in 2015 to limit its nuclear program. Alas, no better agreement with Iran was forthcoming, and the country was ultimately bombed by the United States less than a decade later.

At the same time, Trump has taken actions in Central Asia that undermine Russia’s claim to an exclusive sphere of influence. In the fall of 2025, his administration played a role in negotiating a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, part of which involved a withdrawal of Russian forces from the border between the two countries. An additional component of the agreement is the construction of a 20-mile transit corridor connecting Azerbaijan to an autonomous, mountainous region that is part of Armenian territory. The United States has rights to manage the territory for 99 years, which is now called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.” Unsurprisingly, Russia has reacted poorly to this assertion of U.S. power, downplaying the significance of the Americans in the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, “The current stage of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization began with the decisive and central role of Russia.” Another Russian official told reporters that countries in Central Asia obviously could not ignore their Russian partners. But, as Ohanyan said, the reality is that “Putin is on the back foot as Trump is more active in the Caucasus.”