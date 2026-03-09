How Gambling Ate the World

Both books focus on the two dominant players in the U.S. market—DraftKings and FanDuel. FanDuel started in Scotland, a pivot from an early “prediction market” company called Hubdub that allowed people to bet on the outcomes of the 2008 U.S. elections and found that, when the elections ended, the market evaporated. It turned to daily fantasy sports, or DFS, a rapidly expanding market in the United States, if a questionably legal one. As with BetOnline and other already existing internet-based sports betting sites (many of these based in the Caribbean), it was trivially easy for players to move real dollars into virtual, offshore online accounts for the purpose of placing bets.

DraftKings was founded in Boston in 2012. The two companies were intensely competitive with each other, and their competition drove them to market dominance. They spent millions on lobbyists. (Kamala Harris emerges from Funt’s book as an accidental villain. He reports that when she was California attorney general, lobbyists heard a rumor that she was about to send DraftKings and FanDuel a cease-and-desist letter. At that time, her chief of staff was married to a partner in the law firm that represented the apps, who turned out to be a key figure in shaping efforts to get Harris to back off, according to one lobbyist who spoke to Funt.) FanDuel and DraftKings attracted millions of customers, and they learned a great deal about them, including personal financial information and their favorite sports and players. When PASPA fell and states began to legalize sports betting, they had an enormous first-mover advantage and a ready-made customer base to transform into dedicated, legal gamblers.

Like traditional casinos, online sportsbooks use a variety of mechanisms to entice gamblers in and then to keep them betting. They use deceptive advertising, claiming generous “average” payouts when in reality “just 1.3 percent of [daily fantasy sports] players were collecting 91% of prize money,” according to a McKinsey report cited by Funt. Like traditional casinos, they employ “VIP hosts” to cosset heavy hitters, and they lure big bettors with comped Super Bowl trips and other complimentary goodies. For more ordinary suckers, their strategies have become more refined. For example, they track your betting frequency, and when it declines, they bombard you with special offers and incentives to get you going again. They are becoming shockingly sophisticated users of mined personal data. Because sportsbook apps require that users activate geolocation on their devices (ostensibly to be sure that gambling is legal where players are), they can pinpoint exactly where a gambler is sitting in a ballpark and use seat prices to infer income and wealth information. An exec at a geodata firm speculates to Funt that they could soon pinpoint the type, and price, of the residences in which bettors live. And of course the pure seamlessness of the apps, the incredible ease of moving money from a bank account into the app, is an enormous incentive to compulsive behavior: the drugs, the dealer, and the ATM all in a single, handheld device. Americans placed $150 billion in bets in 2024, a number that has continued to rise. DraftKings alone has nearly four million monthly users.