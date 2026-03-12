The Enduring Vigilante Credo of Bernie Goetz

When he came back to the United States, Goetz was aimless. He dodged the draft for Vietnam by feigning mental illness. His life was unstable—he dropped out of college once before going back to finish, got married and divorced, fought with his father. In the late 1970s, he moved to Greenwich Village, where he worked from home, running his own company testing and repairing electrical equipment. Living on 14th Street, he became distraught by the street noise and homelessness that were becoming increasingly evident in the neighborhood. He joined the tenants’ association for his building. “Let’s face it; the problem with 14th Street is the Sp-- and the N-- and until we deal with that problem we can’t deal with any others,” he railed at one meeting, after which he was removed from the leadership of the group. Goetz bought his first gun in 1970. He filed for a permit in New York that was denied, but he brought his gun to the city anyway. By 1984, he owned four of them, including the .38 he brought on the subway that day.

Much of this basic information is in Williams’s book as well as Thompson’s, but Williams leaves open the question of whether the four young men might have been interacting with Goetz in a way that was intended to intimidate or threaten him. In the story told by Thompson, Goetz is moving through the car, essentially hunting the teenagers down even though two of them are “ten feet away.” He shoots one in the back while he is fleeing, another as he is turning away. Then he turns to Darrell Cabey, by that time sitting in a subway seat hoping that the shooter would move on. In this version of the story, Goetz would not have any reasonable grounds for self-defense at all—certainly not after the first bullets were fired, and probably not even then. There is no cell phone video to consult, but the eyewitness reports seem to corroborate this: No one saw the four young men take out a weapon or use physical threats to force Goetz to hand over money. (The newspapers would later erroneously report that the screwdrivers they carried were “sharpened,” which had an ominous sound—they weren’t, but Goetz never saw the tools or knew they had them.)

Goetz’s own original confession in New Hampshire also repeated this story. There, he described shooting the teenagers deliberately, one by one, even checking on the first two to make sure they were out of commission before shooting the second pair. “My intent was to kill,” he said in that first confession. Unstable and embattled, enraged at a city that seemed out of control, Goetz was, in Thompson’s account, primed to hate the authority figures and prissy bureaucrats who seemed scarcely able or simply unwilling to protect the innocent, and all too ready to take matters into his own hands.