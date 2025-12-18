Erika Kirk and Bari Weiss’s Weird Pro-Israel Religious Revival

This is what Kirk might have gestured at with the line the crowd liked—“you cannot separate the Old Testament from the New Testament.” But she was hard to read there. Senator Ted Cruz is perhaps a better exponent of Christian Zionism. On Tucker Carlson’s show, he justified American foreign policy not with white papers but with Genesis 12:1-3: “‘Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed.’ I want to be on the blessing side of things.”

The problem with that, though, is that Christian Zionists like Cruz are a dying breed. Between 2018 and 2021 alone, according to a study commissioned by the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, support for Israel among young evangelicals dropped from 75 percent to 34 percent. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, according to research on antisemitism, support has plunged even further. In a July poll by Gallup, only 9 percent of Americans 18-35 across demographics approved of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

This precipitous drop has various explanations. For one, foundational Christian commitments can be, let’s say, somewhat hard to square with genocide. What’s more, now that Israel leans autocratic, old neocon arguments about protecting liberal democracy in the region have curdled. Then there’s the isolationism and antisemitism of the ascendant America First crowd, including the influencer Candace Owens, who has recklessly blamed Kirk’s assassination on the Mossad and who came in for appropriate derision on the CBS show.