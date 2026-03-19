The Right-Wing French Sculptors Who Are Courting Elon Musk

Then came Movahed’s road to Damascus moment. According to his self-written hagiography—he declined to be interviewed for this story—Movahed became deeply disenchanted with his aimless and dissolute existence. On a whim one day, he entered the Louvre and wandered for hours in a daze. Afterward, he took to the streets and found himself beneath the monument to Austerlitz in Place Vendôme. Here, he claims, he heard the voice of no less than Napoleon speak to him directly: “Who are you to judge centuries, millennia? Who are you to judge civilization?”

Inspired by this, and the works he’d seen in the museum, he saw his destiny clearly: He was to take up sculpture, to preserve the legacy of past generations. With no prior experience, he taught himself how to carve clay and plaster, and enlisted like-minded men to help. In January 2021, at age 30, Missor and his 24-year-old brother, Massoud, established Atelier Missor in Nice, employing a metalwork technique said to be some 6,000 years old: pouring molten bronze into plaster molds made from wax models.

Though the workshop was not as overtly political then as it is today, its mission statement gave a flavor of the tenets that would drive its work. “To honor the great men of our history, to honor them so profoundly that, from wherever they are watching us, they cannot hear the noise of these fools and ingrates, who so quickly forget those who built their homes.”