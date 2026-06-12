Trump Was This Close to Putting Boots on the Ground in Iran
New details are emerging that show just how close the U.S. came to full-scale war in Iran.
The Trump administration came incredibly close to putting boots on the ground in Iran to seize enriched uranium, according to reporting from CNN.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine was briefed on the plan last month before briefing President Trump himself. But Trump apparently put the plan on hold given the high potential for U.S. casualties and increased Iranian aggression—a massive risk for his political standing in the midst of a widely unpopular war.
“It would be insanely difficult to fish through those tunnels and all the barrels,” an anonymous source told CNN. “We’d have to set up a massive presence. Essentially, we’d have to invade.”
An invasion would most certainly ensure an Iranian response, either economically—through the continued closing of the Strait of Hormuz—or militarily, by continuing to attack U.S. allies in the region, like Israel and the UAE.