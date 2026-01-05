Trump Is Reviving a Disastrous, Forgotten Era in U.S. Foreign Policy

When I was cutting my teeth as a journalist covering the Pentagon during the outbreak of the Iraq war in 2003, this would have been shocking. Back then, the suggestion that President George W. Bush had ordered the invasion and the capture of Saddam Hussein to seize the oil was considered radical; that a president might publicly admit it, the stuff of a Dave Chappelle sketch. But as a student of empire, I recognized something deeper in Trump’s words. He isn’t just embarking on a dangerous new adventure in South America, nor even merely adding to the string of U.S.-backed coup attempts in Venezuela. He is turning the clock back to a long-dormant era of U.S. and European imperialism—one that proved disastrous for those in its crosshairs, and ultimately for the entire world.

Though largely forgotten today, in the decades before World War II the United States embarked on a spree of overseas territorial and resource conquests. From 1898 to roughly 1934, the U.S. military invaded, occupied, and in some cases outright colonized no fewer than 14 countries and territories in whole and in part, including Cuba, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, Mexico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. (In 1902, a crisis over Venezuela briefly raised the possibility of war with Britain, but cooler heads prevailed.) Some of those territories, including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, remain U.S. holdings to this day. Others, such as the Philippines and the Panama Canal Zone, were later granted sovereignty or returned to their host nations, though only after the U.S. had taken what it wanted, usually land for military bases.

This was not, however, a uniform process. Different presidents had different approaches to empire-building, often in hopes of correcting the costly mistakes of their predecessors. Woodrow Wilson, who was president from 1913 to 1921, saw his role as overseeing civilizing missions, somewhat in the style of the French empire. He paternalistically imparted his vision of morality and self-determination, albeit with U.S. interests paramount and at the barrel of a gun. Before him, William Howard Taft oversaw “dollar diplomacy,” a more British style of informal control through central-bank takeovers and subservience through U.S. loans. His predecessor, Theodore Roosevelt, carried out the most muscular phase of American empire, brutally crushing an insurgency in the Philippines and ginning up a war to cleave the state of Panama from Colombia to build a transoceanic canal. He also declared the “Roosevelt Corollary” to the so-called Monroe Doctrine, inverting the 1823 principle’s toothless opposition to European colonialism into a permission structure for the U.S. to do whatever it wanted in the Americas.