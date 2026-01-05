Bari Weiss Is Dead Wrong—Good Journalism Isn’t About Being Pro-America

But their framing of center-right, pro-Trump journalism as pro-America and patriotic is telling—and alarming. Patriotism and loving America, whether in journalism or politics, does not mean ignoring some of this country’s biggest problems, from racism to income inequality to an authoritarian president. And with Trump acting like a dictator, what we need from journalism and other key institutions in society right now is not celebrating the United States but its exact opposite: questioning how America got to the point where it twice elected a law-flouting madman and how to prevent that from ever happening again.

It’s worth unpacking what CBS and the Post are fighting against. Is there some vein of anti-American journalism out there? Yes, at least according to people who have embraced Weiss’s approach. The period from 2014 to 2024 saw a lot of journalism, including in mainstream outlets like the Post, CBS, and The New York Times, that deeply questioned the status quo in the United States. That coverage was inspired by what was happening politically, particularly the surprising rise of candidates like Trump and Bernie Sanders that reflected Americans’ dissatisfaction with both political parties and movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

There was a lot of extensive reporting about the massive growth in the wealth of billionaires like Bezos and the widening inequality in power and money of people like him compared to average Americans. Some of this journalism questioned if the superrich truly deserved to have so much more money than everyone else. Meanwhile, the Times’ 1619 Project, the writings of Ta-Nehisi Coates, and other journalism on racial issues argued that the country remained rife with racial injustice and inequality.