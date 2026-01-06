Transcript: Trump Will Invade Another Country Unless We Stop Him

Why is this bad? Maduro is not a good person. He lost an election and stayed in power. So why should we be concerned about this?

Greenberg: Look, I think if the last couple of decades have taught us anything, it is that ill-conceived, aggressive foreign policy interventions into places that we’re fully unprepared to be involved in have enormously horrifying consequences, both for the places that we’re intervening [in] and their people, and for the American people, right? Like, we have been in multiple decades of these endless wars that are wars of choice that have been activated by American governments with no real sense of what they’re getting into.

And this is perhaps the most ill-conceived, most illegal, most immoral in recent history. This is just an absolutely wild, completely, fundamentally crazy decision to go in and try to execute a gunboat diplomacy–style attack on Venezuela in a period when Americans are crying out for us to address challenges at home. What I would say is that we should all have learned important lessons about what it means to destabilize another country or region without a plan. And also, this is just another demonstration of the fact that Donald Trump does not consider himself constrained by any domestic or foreign law, and will simply put his craziest ideas into action without taking seriously the consequences for anyone.