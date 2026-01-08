Trump’s ICE Agents Killed a Citizen. Then Damning New Details Emerged. | The New Republic
Trump’s ICE Agents Killed a Citizen. Then Damning New Details Emerged.

As the ICE shooting horror in Minneapolis gets worse, a writer who focuses on ICE accountability explains why the government’s cover story is full of holes—and what recourse we have now.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wearing an ICE hat
Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
Homeland Security Kristi Noem in Brownsville, Texas on January 7, 2026.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent killed a woman in her vehicle on the streets of Minneapolis. She was reportedly a U.S. citizen. But then President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made their own conduct even more damning by blaming the victim and insisting the officer acted out of legitimate self-defense. The video Trump posted didn’t come close to supporting his claims. Other videos strongly suggested the officer wasn’t at all in a life-threatening situation and that lethal force was in no way justified, and Minnesota officials vehemently backed that up. DHS officials then leaked that the agent had violated use-of-force protocol. We talked to New Republic contributing editor Felipe De La Hoz, who writes well about ICE accountability. We discuss the government’s collapsing cover story, how this saga sheds light on ICE’s worsening lawlessness, and what needs to happen to rein in this rogue agency. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

