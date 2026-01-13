Trump Shooting Horror Takes Darker Turn as Damning Info on ICE Emerges

There have been some ugly developments around the horrific killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. Donald Trump offered a vile new excuse for the shooting, claiming the victim was “disrespectful” to law enforcement. Meanwhile, a damning Wall Street Journal report finds that since July, there have been 13 examples of federal agents firing into civilian vehicles, with eight people shot and two confirmed dead. What’s more, the report suggests much of this was avoidable. All of that is quite simply a shocking indictment. Yet despite massive anti-ICE protests over the weekend, Trump officials are only being more contemptuous of those angered by the killing—see responses from Kristi Noem and Gregory Bovino—making all this even darker. We talked to Tim Dickinson, senior writer at The Contrarian, who attended a protest in Portland. We discuss the utter lack of oversight on law enforcement right now, how Trumpworld sees this as an opening to further antagonize blue America, and why protesters are determined to make something good out of Renee Good’s death. Listen to this episode here.