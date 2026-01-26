How Zohran Mamdani Can Revolutionize Public Safety

The embedded, decontextualizing conceptualization of SMI and mental illness in general as simply neurobiological conditions separate from social conditions is not medically defensible. It is an administratively convenient political construction, providing a scapegoat—namely, people living with psychotic experiences—for policy failures. Crisis does not emerge from nowhere, nor does it arise simply from inside one’s brain. The crises associated with SMI are typically the end point of years of untreated or unsupported distress: Someone finally breaks down in public, after earlier needs for care and community have been ignored. Reacting to this by building variations on crisis-response systems without rebuilding everyday community mental health systems that provide support to people long before a crisis looms is how American cities have manufactured permanent, perpetual emergencies. And they’re still doing it.

Based in large part on this false notion of mental illness and extreme distress, New Yorkers have been told, relentlessly, by both media and politicians, that safety comes from force, police visibility, and the number of uniforms present on the scene. It hinges on police powers to remove “dangerous” people from public space, insisted former Mayor Eric Adams and his mental health adviser Brian Stettin, as they insisted that only expanding arrest powers could save New York from the unhoused and mentally ill people they represented as a scourge on the city. This kind of story is repeated by tabloids and leading national newspapers alike, by mayor after mayor, by police commissioners, and by technocratic liberals at all levels of U.S. government. Their insistent claim: While the nation’s reliance on policing as a substitute for care may be regrettable, it is nonetheless unavoidable—and we always need more of it.

The everyday reality of the city at a block-by-block level tells another story. When a mental health crisis unfolds in Harlem or the South Bronx, police are rarely the first or even the primary actors keeping anyone alive. EMTs, nurses, social workers, shelter staff, outreach workers, family members, and strangers on the street do the work of holding things together. Police mostly manage the edges: controlling space, documenting events—and sometimes dangerously escalating situations they were never trained to resolve.