The Nationwide Revolt Against Flock Safety Cameras

The ALPRs that Sovern allegedly destroyed are simple cameras. They photograph license plates of passing vehicles and upload the pictures onto a cloud server, along with time stamps and other identifying information about the vehicle, such as its make and color. Users are encouraged to share Flock data with each other, creating AI-powered law enforcement databases where a search for something like “red Audi with broken taillight” will yield data on all cars deemed to match the description. The largest of these databases is Flock’s national search tool, which allows local police departments to query billions of snapshots and track vehicles far outside their jurisdictions.

All told, Flock represents a staggeringly powerful—and profitable—mass surveillance system. Its ALPRs are used by over 1,000 businesses and roughly one-third of 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States, according to Holly Beilin, Flock’s senior director of communications. While Beilin wouldn’t provide the number of active Flock cameras in the U.S., the ACLU estimates there to be 90,000. Flock used ALPRs, along with other products like drones and gunshot detectors, to generate $285 million in revenue in 2024. Venture capital titans Andreessen Horowitz recently valued the company at $7.5 billion.

But growing in concert with Flock is an organized resistance movement which has notched more than a few wins. Its nexus is DeFlock.me, which hosts a crowdsourced map of ALPRs and warns readers that the cameras are “a serious risk to your privacy and civil liberties.” The website lists 15 local anti-Flock groups around the country, though its creator, Will Freeman, estimates there to be 30 in total. While many of these groups use “DeFlock” in their name, Freeman stressed that all operate independently of his site.