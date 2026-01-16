Transcript: Trump Is Running a “Global Mafia”

Duss: I would like a rules-based order, but for real. For real, by which I mean: that was not what we saw from Joe Biden. For Joe Biden—and this is… this is a place where Joe Biden was actually very representative of the way that I think the D.C. foreign policy establishment thinks about the quote rules-based order—which is that the U.S. gets to make the rules. There’s one set of rules for our partners and friends, and there’s a different set of rules that must be imposed and enforced against our adversaries and enemies.

And you couldn’t ask for a better example of that than comparing Ukraine to Gaza. I think it’s hard to think of a social science experiment one could devise that would show this hypocrisy and these double standards more clearly than opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine—which I agree with; it was a clear violation of international law—opposing the war crimes that Russia has clearly committed in Ukraine, while supporting those same war crimes day after week after month after in Gaza.

This was catastrophic, not just for the people of Gaza, but for the region. I think it’s catastrophic for the United States and for the idea of international cooperation.

So again, when I talk about rules I think about Gandhi’s quote when he was asked about Western civilization. He said: I think it would be a great idea. If asked me about the rules-based order, my response is the same. I think it is a good idea; we should endeavor to build something like that. But that requires the United States really agreeing to and upholding the rules for ourselves and for our friends when they violate them, and not just give them a pass.

Bacon: Last question. If you were advising somebody running for president in 2028, give me two or three—two or three ideas or principles—that should guide their foreign policy.

Duss: I think invest in the idea of multilateralism—just engaging within the international community, international organizations is not just something nice to do; this is how we advance America’s interest. This is how we’re safer and more prosperous.

I think the second thing I would say is: really start to build a better relationship with China. I think the Biden administration, in my view, unfortunately adopted the previous Trump administration’s approach to China as a threat and started to contain that threat. Interestingly, the second Trump administration has not been as hostile to China, but still seems invested in American primacy, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

But China is powerful. It has a huge population. It has a very powerful economy. It has built relationships all over the world, including in the Western Hemisphere. And China has a role to play in shaping the global agenda. And so I think building a better relationship with China… it’s going to be frustrating.

Certainly, China’s going to do things that we don’t like, and is already doing that. But that’s a hugely important relationship. And there need to be multiple channels of communication.

And the last thing I would say is: I would love a Democratic nominee to really focus on the idea of accountability. Real accountability. Not just in foreign policy, but in general.

We face a crisis of political legitimacy in this country. That is part of what we’re facing right now. Americans have lost faith in American government, in the political process, and in our leaders. Leaders in part because they haven’t delivered, but also because they see, time after time, powerful people pay no price.

This is something that Donald Trump has very successfully exploited. When Donald Trump says the system’s rigged, he gets traction with that because the system is rigged. The system is rigged on behalf of people like Donald Trump and his powerful friends.

But you can name Republicans and you can name Democrats who have committed egregious offenses, both of corruption and foreign policy, who have simply skated—faced no consequences whatsoever.

So I think bringing some real accountability to this process and back to American politics, dealing with the fact that our political system is essentially a form of legalized corruption. I think addressing all of these things is really essential for rebuilding—or building—a new, shared kind of political consensus about what the American Project really is.

Bacon: Let me drill down. What would accountability look like? Do you mean, for example, that the ICE officer who killed the person in Minneapolis should be in jail? What do you mean when you say accountability?

Duss: For example, I want to see—going back to Gaza—I want to see all the reports about what we knew, because I know that the Biden administration really did know Israel was violating international law, and yet continued to give them weapons in violation of U.S. law. I want to see those reports. State Department reports. Other reports declassified.

I want those officials to have to answer for what they did in Gaza in a real way—not just in softball interviews on CNN or elsewhere, or on podcasts sponsored by God knows who, or their own podcasts where they pretend to reflect on what they actually did.

That’s one of—for starters—yes.

Bacon: Let me ask you one last thing. What did you make of what happened in New York City, the election? What did you make of Mamdani’s victory—how it happened? Because you work on policy, and it seemed like Gaza played some role, but he also talked about affordability.

It seemed like the Bernie Sanders campaign, but almost a bit more advanced—that’s how I felt about it. He learned the right lessons, is how I saw it, but I’m curious how you saw it.

Duss: No, I think he was really focused on just the struggles of everyday people. Affordability is the new keyword. But that’s important. I think that was something that was a through-line we saw not just with Zohran Mamdani’s campaign, but also with Spanberger here in my state of Virginia. We saw that with Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and others.

And I think what Mamdani did was inspiring in so many ways because he’s just very talented. He’s a great communicator. He had a great media team, but it was also based on real policy that addressed the real lives and the real struggles of people in New York.

And I think the role that Gaza played was… even for people… this is clearly a very important issue for the progressive base—and I would say beyond the progressive base. It stands in for a broader debate about American foreign policy. About the role that America should play in the world. On what principles, on what basis, according to what laws.

But also for people, I think, who don’t really even pay that much attention to foreign policy, it was just an issue that gave him credibility because he took so much heat. Let’s remember: He is not the one who injected Gaza and Palestine and Israel into this campaign.

It was his opponents, Eric [Adams], yeah, pressing on him on this. And the fact that he stood strong on this issue of principle, I think, gave him credibility across a whole range of other issues. Because people see that and they’re like: This guy is pretty outstanding[ly] firm. He’s speaking clearly about this important issue. Maybe I can believe him on all these other things.

I would say I think it worked in the opposite direction for Kamala Harris, just for example. She had some pretty good policies, but then when she had to speak on Gaza, she just regurgitated the same old talking points about “Israel has a right to defend itself” and “too many people have died.”

I think when people saw that, they’re like: Oh, okay. She’s just saying the usual stuff. I’m not buying it. Maybe if she can be pushed on this, she can be pushed on other things. So I think that’s what the lesson I think Democrats should learn here.

Bacon: Matt, great conversation. Thanks for joining me.

Duss: Good to see you. Take care.