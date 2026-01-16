Trump Is Running a “Global Mafia”

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can a transcript here.

President Trump has sometimes been described as antiwar or isolationist. That’s totally wrong, says Matt Duss, executive vice president for the Center for International Policy. He was also a top foreign policy aide to Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign. What Trump really opposes is long wars, Duss argues. Trump is fine with overthrowing the Venezuelan government and making threats against Colombia, Greenland, Mexico, and numerous other countries but likely wouldn’t try to do nation-building in any of those places. Trump’s foreign policy approach is akin to a “global mafia,” says Duss. Democrats should offer a clear alternative vision for foreign policy, Duss argues. That vision should be rooted in “rules” that all countries follow and an emphasis on the United States cooperating with other nations on challenges like climate change. The Biden administration failed this test, says Duss, by ignoring human rights violations by the Israeli government during its military campaign in Gaza.