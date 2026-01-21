Trump Tirades on Greenland Get So Scary that It Rattles Medical Expert

Over the weekend, President Trump sent a deranged text to Norway’s prime minister linking his failure to win the Nobel Peace prize to the possibility of taking Greenland by military force. That wasn’t a one-off: Trump said something similar in rambling remarks on Tuesday. Trump’s lunacy is prompting a medical expert to sound the alarm: He notes that Trump’s conduct should “trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness.” That was amplified by a Danish politician, who called Trump “mad and erratic.” So how is all this madness perceived by the rest of the world right now? We talked to international relations expert Elizabeth Saunders, who has a great new piece for Foreign Affairs magazine about the future of “primitive anarchy” that Trump is leading us into. She explains the deeper reasons Trump is so unconstrained, how his spiraling conduct is seen by other foreign leaders, and why there’s reason to fear that Trump’s designs on Greenland are deadly serious. Listen to this episode here.