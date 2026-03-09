The Quiet Way Trump Has Made Life Easier for Polluters

In a March 12 memo announcing “the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history,” Zeldin unveiled his onslaught on environmental protection and the Zeldin EPA’s priority of “unleashing American energy.” This policy overhaul included a “compliance first” approach that has significantly curtailed the enforcement actions, inspections, and penalties that longtime EPA regulators say are crucial to delivering on-the-ground compliance.

Gary Jonesi, who worked at EPA from 1985 until Trump’s second election, says this approach gets it backward. “Compliance is the end goal, but enforcement is the tool to get us there,” he told me. Enforcement “needs to be unencumbered and unrestrained.” With greatly diminished staffing and “exceedingly little” enforcement by EPA, Jonesi notes, “now rule of law means they’re going to rein in enforcement at EPA, not go after polluters.”

In response to my questions about its dwindling staff, the EPA press secretary claimed in an email the agency has “transformed its workforce” to be “best positioned to fulfill its statutory obligations, protect human health and the environment, Power the Great American Comeback, be an exceptional steward of taxpayer resources, and continue to make all decisions based on gold-standard science.” The agency says it is “doing more with less and we are confident we have the resources needed to accomplish these goals and our core mission.”