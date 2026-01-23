Trump Explodes in Wild Fury After Poll Hits Him with Worst Results Yet

Donald Trump exploded in fury on Thursday at polling and media companies. He raged over “Fake and Fraudulent Polling,” said this should be a “criminal offense,” lashed out at numerous news organizations, and vowed to put a stop to the “Polling SCAM.” He’s plainly talking about The New York Times’s new poll, which finds Trump absolutely flailing on most major issues. He’s 18 points underwater on immigration, a majority of working class voters disapproves of his handling of it, and public opposition to ICE is utterly overwhelming. Taken together, these are likely his worst numbers ever on the issue. Trump’s rage is a reminder that he thinks he’s immune to the laws of normal politics. But is he really? We think not. We talked to political theorist Alan Elrod, author of a good piece for Liberal Currents on the extent of Trump’s power. We discuss the meaning of the pro-immigration backlash, whether normal politics can ever constrain Trump, and how Democrats should prepare for the post-Trump era. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.