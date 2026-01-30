Netflix’s Conquest of Hollywood is Complete

For months, Paramount, and its new owner, David Ellison, had been widely projected to be the front-runner in the Warner Bros. auction. Zaslav had only put his company up for sale after Ellison, in his mad quest to own all media, made an unsolicited bid for the studio in September. Ellison had the money and political capital to complete the deal. Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle and David’s father, had put $12 billion of his own fortune into his son’s $108 billion bid. He was also a friend of Donald Trump and uniquely positioned to help Paramount avoid scrutiny from the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission. (In 2020, Larry went so far as to join a call with Sean Hannity and Lindsey Graham about overturning the election in Trump’s favor.)

But as it soon emerged, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s other CEO, had been forging his own ties with the president. In November, Sarandos visited Trump at the White House to discuss a Netflix–Warner Bros. merger. He reportedly left convinced that Trump wouldn’t stand in his way. Combined with the strength of Netflix’s financing, this meeting of minds was apparently enough to assure Zaslav and the Warner Bros. board that Netflix’s smaller $72 billion bid, which excludes Warners legacy television networks like TNT and CNN, was more likely to succeed.

Now on the precipice of success, Sarandos is threatening to create one of the most damaging media conglomerates in the history of motion picture entertainment. The result will be more layoffs in Hollywood, fewer and lower-quality movies in theaters around the world, and at higher prices. The deal, which is motivated first and foremost by greed—Zaslav stands to earn $567 million from the sale, potentially making him a billionaire—should not just be blocked. Both companies should be broken up for parts, their streaming platforms spun off. The fact that the merger has even been agreed upon proves that a much deeper, more sinister takeover has already been completed: The studios are willingly charting a different future for entertainment.