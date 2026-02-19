How the End of the Cold War Saved the Siberian Tiger

The other indicator of success was the tigers’ recolonization of former territory. The cubs Miquelle and Smirnov first rescued flew to America, where they took up residence in a zoo. But could an orphaned tiger be rehabilitated and returned to the wild? In 2012, a young tiger named Zolushka was found by hunters. She wound up at a rehabilitation center funded by Russian and foreign conservation organizations, cared for by Katya Blidchenko, who had had experience with rehabilitating wolves. Zolushka learnt to hunt prey while her caretaker watched. The plan was to release her into the Pri-Amur—once part of the tiger’s range but now bereft of the cats. Tigers roam to find new territory, but the Pri-Amur was foreboding:

A tiger’s first step into this vast and largely inhospitable place was a courageous one—few tigers mustered the resolve to take it. In addition to braving the vulnerability of the floodplain, they also had to somehow cross the Amur River itself, deep and muddy, in some places nearly five kilometers across. Tigers could not see the peaks of the Bureinskiy Mountains that rose on the far side of this expanse, beacons of a better future with promise of shaded slopes of pine and robust sounders of wild boar, animals that had not smelled a tiger for generations. If tigers had their own mythology, the Pri-Amur would be a place of legend, a lost city of gold.

Zolushka was released near these mountains and off she went. More orphans followed. Most proved successful at being wild tigers. Zolushka, eventually, was photographed with cubs of her own. The lost city was lost no more.

Success comes with the seeds of its own destruction. The Siberian Tiger Project won fans among locals, but at a national level, tiger conservation became Putinified: The cats came to be seen as nationalistic symbols rather than cats. Why, Russian officials grouched, were foreigners doing tiger conservation? The Severtsov Institute began its own tiger program, inviting Vladimir Putin to collar a captured tiger. (Putin’s tiger, it emerged to much gleeful mockery, was a zoo animal.) Nationalism spelled an end to the days when a bunch of scientists were in it just for the tigers. With foreign organizations now suspect, there was no room for the Siberian Tiger Project to participate in the 2015 tiger census. (One Russian who worked for the project, Sasha Rybin, was asked to join the census but to take temporary leave from his employer. Rybin refused.) By 2022, Putin’s war on Ukraine rendered working in Russia fruitless. So Miquelle and his Russian wife left for Montana. They left a blueprint for tiger conservation behind. But the gift the tigers had given—that joy in a shared project for Russians and Americans—had been spurned.