Trump’s Fury at NFL Show Spikes amid Fresh Signs His Base Is Imploding

Donald Trump was initially angry over the decision to feature Bad Bunny in the Super Bowl halftime show. But then, as he performed, Trump’s rage worsened: In a furious rant, he claimed the show was a “slap in the face” to our country, that Bad Bunny’s use of Spanish means “nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” and that the show was “absolutely terrible.” Other MAGA figures fumed that the show was a betrayal of America. Meanwhile, CNN polling guru Harry Enten details in a new analysis that Trump is bleeding support from his working class base, which he describes as “collapsing.” What if those two developments—Trump-MAGA fury at the show and Trump losing his base—are related? We talked to Adrian Carrasquillo, author of The Bulwark’s excellent newsletter “Huddled Masses.” We discuss how Trump-MAGA are in a bubble about Bad Bunny’s show, how most Americans likely viewed it, why Trump’s ICE raids and hostility to immigrants are costing him working class support, and how that wrecks various myths about 2024. Listen to this episode here.