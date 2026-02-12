Transcript: Mamdani Is Showing His Pragmatic Side As Mayor

And then before de Blasio left, he also tried to institute Universal 3-K, which Adams rolled back slightly. And Zohran is pushing for full universal 3-K. And then they are also starting a universal Pre-K, but for 2-year-olds. So they’re just slowly going down.

Yes. [Pre]-K is four-year-olds, right? And then 3-K is three-year-olds. And then 2-K or 2-K would be two-year-olds. And so that is a pilot program for this year. That would only be about 2,000 seats, but the hope would be that in the next year it would expand to 12,000 seats. And then by the end of Mamdani’s term, it would be universal. It would have at least 30,000 seats.

That’s not what he promised. To be clear, he promised that he would work for Universal Child Care, which would be from when babies are six weeks old all the way up to kindergarten. So it’s a while to get there, but still the fact that he was able to announce on his seventh day in office that he was taking steps and had reached this agreement with the governor to at least start to implement Universal 3-K across the state, and especially universal 2-K in New York City, was seen as a major victory.

People said: There’s no way you can get universal child care. And then in seven days he was like: I talked with the governor and this is what we’re doing.

But it’s important to note that the governor is funding this through existing revenue. She has refused to tax the rich in order to fund this universal child care rollout. And many of Mamdani’s allies and Mamdani himself are saying: We need permanent revenue to fund this. It’s not enough to just say, we want to fund this for two years, and then we’ll find the revenue later. We should be taxing wealthy New Yorkers and increasing the corporate tax rate and then dedicating that money to this expansion.

But I think that Mamdani’s feeling is: Let’s at least... get this out, and then it will be much more politically difficult for the governor to say we don’t have the money to do this. We’re going to have to cancel it or not expand it.

The governor has said she does not want to tax the rich just for the purposes of taxing the rich. Sure. Only if it is necessary.

Bacon: Talk about rent and rent freezes and the other [campaign] promises? Rent freeze was a big campaign promise, child care and I’m forgetting the third one for some reason.

Sterne: The fare-free buses?

Bacon: Yes. Talk about the buses and the rent. Yes. Those are the things I wanted to... are those moving at all?

Sterne: Yeah. The rent freeze is something that will be decided later this year. Every year the Rent Guidelines Board meets; they consider: How much are costs going up for landlords? And how much is the cost going up [for tenants]?

Bacon: Adams stacked the board before he left [too]... [so] I read that correctly?

Sterne: He tried to, but I believe one of his appointees did not end up... they refused. So I believe that the Adams appointees don’t currently have a majority. So it likely will be possible for Zohran to appoint more people and have at least a slight majority, like a one-vote majority.

Now, again, whether or not all of them are going to vote to... because it’s not the case that all of the people who might support a rent freeze are Zohran appointees. The way that the board works is you have some people who are supposed to represent the interests of tenants, and some people who are supposed to represent the interests of landlords, and then some who are just supposed to represent the interests of the public.

So if you assume that the people representing the interest of tenants do, you assume, obviously, the landlord appointees are not going to support this. But if the people who have the interest of tenants do, and then the public members who are appointed by Mamdani do, then you should have at least a one-vote majority in favor of a rent freeze.

Obviously, like, by law, the Rent Guidelines Board does have to consider the economic circumstances of tenants and landlords. If they did say: We are going to vote for a rent freeze despite what the numbers say, then they likely would be sued. Either way, they likely will be sued, but, like, that could be an issue if they’re not following the law.

That is something that landlord advocates and representatives have said: If they vote on freezing the rent despite what the numbers show, then we will take them to court.

Mamdani’s argument is that the rents have increased so much over the past four years under Adams that any fair analysis of the economic conditions will show that a rent freeze is deserved. But so that is something that we’ll really see in June when they make that vote... whether or not they will actually vote [that] the rent on rent-stabilized apartment[s] should go up by 0 percent.

In terms of the fare-free buses... I don’t know if you saw, but the Trump administration is trying to limit, or I guess cut off, federal funding to large cities that have free buses. Okay. Which... it would be an issue for Mamdani. Yeah. But I also feel like the Trump administration has threatened to cut off federal funding to New York City for four or five different reasons. Everything from supposed antisemitism to being a sanctuary city and all of that.

I actually think that if the Trump administration tries to fight against [this]... in terms of the state politics, this is something that the MTA—the state transit authority—has been against. They don’t like the idea of giving up any revenue. They want to continue their Fair Fares initiative, which is essentially means-tested discount fares for low-income New Yorkers.

Mamdani wants to have fare-free buses everywhere. He believes in universal programs... in making transit a public good. Not just something you need to pay for, and then you have a means-tested discount program. That’s the difference between the socialist politics and the... liberal one.

Bacon: Liberal politics. Yeah. I guess before we close out here, talk about the snow, because that’s, like, the thing that people really care about... is, like, there’s a big... there was a big snow all over the country, including New York.

How did the administration do in terms of the snow removal? I know it is one thing [that] you would only know if you’re there. How did they do? How were they perceived as doing?

Sterne: So it’s interesting because I think in the immediate aftermath of the snowstorm, people generally felt Mamdani did a very good job, on par with previous administrations. The most important thing is that they plowed the roads. And famously, there was an incident where former Mayor John Lindsay did not plow the roads in certain neighborhoods, and he was highly criticized for that.

Mamdani did a good job of plowing the roads everywhere. What you’ve seen in the week or two since is that people are very upset that the snow is still there. Like, it’s on the curbs, which sometimes it gets pushed into bike lanes. It’s tougher to use the bike share system, Citi Bike, because many of them are snowed in. Many of the cars that were parked on the street are also snowed in because it’s not the city’s job to dig out people’s private vehicles.

I think there’s been a lot of [criticism] of Mamdani, especially from conservatives in the week or two after the snowstorm. It wasn’t so much that he mishandled the snowstorm as it is... people are frustrated that the snow is still there, but that is a function of the weather. New York has experienced below-freezing temperatures for almost two weeks now.

There isn’t really much that the mayor can do. They’re trying to do some things, like they go around and they literally melt the snow—like they pour hot water on it to make it melt—but you can’t really do that citywide.

The other thing I’ll say about the snow—it’s not directly related to the snow, but related to the cold temperatures—is that... there’s been a lot of criticism of Mamdani over the fact that 17 homeless people have now died on the street over the course of two weeks or so. And some people have tried to tie that directly to Mamdani’s policy of no longer dismantling homeless encampments.

Under Adams, Sanitation and the NYPD would go, and if they saw a bunch of homeless people living together on the street, they would tear down their tents and throw out their personal belongings as a way of forcing them to apply for shelter.

And now Mamdani has been sending out homeless outreach workers to try to get people into shelters, sending around warming buses so that homeless people can go on the bus and at least warm up. Because obviously these very cold temperatures are a threat to people’s lives. But he is no longer going around and throwing out their personal belongings and tearing down their encampments.

And even though none of the 17 people who died actually were living in encampments, I think that some of Mamdani’s conservative critics have been seizing on this and saying that the fact that he’s no longer tearing down their encampments, and the fact that he believes homeless people have right to live on the street and not go to shelters if they feel they’re unsafe... is directly leading to these deaths. Which I think is an unfair criticism.

Bacon: So final thing: anything else, anything big that I haven’t asked about that before? We’re usually have you [for] half an hour, so anything that this big has happened this first month that is worth people nationally understanding?

Sterne: So one thing I think that’s interesting is looking at Mamdani’s relationship with the police. He is a socialist back in 2020. During the George Floyd protests, he called for abolishing the NYPD, defunding the police like many progressives.

When he then ran for mayor, he pushed... he backpedaled a bit and said that he supports the police, but he doesn’t believe they should be involved in dealing with homeless individuals and emotionally disturbed individuals. He wants to send social workers to mental health calls because there have been incidents recently in New York where the police get called because someone is mentally disturbed and having a mental health crisis, and the police fear that they are dangerous and then end up shooting them.

And what happened this month, just a few weeks ago, was a very similar situation where the police actually were called on a mental health call to a young man, a 22-year-old named Jabez Chakraborti. They went to his home and he grabbed a kitchen knife and started coming toward them, and they ended up shooting him.

And initially Mamdani released a statement—your standard statement that you’d expect from a politician—saying: There’s been an officer-involved shooting and I’m waiting to learn more information, but I’m grateful to all our first responders for what they do.

An anodyne statement. Not necessarily what you’d expect from a socialist. And many people in DSA criticized him. And then even more, I think importantly, was that DRUM—Desis Rising Up and Moving, which is a South Asian community organization—Jabez Chakraborti was Bangladeshi. DRUM was one of the first endorsers of Zohran’s campaign, and they released a statement from the Chakraborti family criticizing the police, saying: They came to our house and they shot our son without trying to get him the help that he needs.

They claimed that the NYPD had then tried to interrogate them and even asked for their immigration status, and they said: We were very disappointed that the mayor... thanked the police. And said he was grateful. Like, why is he grateful for them?

And so that, I think, was a kind of political crisis for Mamdani when you have his coalition and his supporters feeling that the NYPD is acting inappropriately and he’s now the head of the NYPD.

And so he did end up later meeting with Jabez Chakraborti, who’s in the hospital in critical condition, and with the family, and releasing a subsequent statement calling for the NYPD not to solely respond to these mental health calls, but instead to have a Department of Community Safety—which is one of the things that he had campaigned on—which would send social workers either in lieu of, or along with, the police on these calls in the hopes that hopefully you have people who are trained to actually deal with people who are going through a mental health crisis and who are not necessarily going to resort to shooting them, even if the situation seems unsafe.

Bacon: Okay. Peter, this is a great conversation. I learned a lot that I’m glad you brought a lot of depth to this conversation about a mayoral ship that I think a lot of us are following closely.

Peter Sterne... you should check out City & State if you don’t live in New York. It’s a great website, really captures a lot of... really good place to read about politics and the kind of intersection between politics and policy. Peter Sterne, thanks for joining. It’s good to see you.

Sterne: Thank you so much, Perry. Bye.