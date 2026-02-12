Mamdani Is Showing His Pragmatic Side as Mayor

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

In his first month as New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani has endorsed candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America—and also centrist incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul. He reached a deal with Hochul to expand childcare but remains at loggerheads with her over his proposals to increase taxes on the wealthy. He’s fixated on very local issues like snow removal but is also joining national progressives in calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On the latest edition of the Right Now, Peter Sterne, state editor of City & State New York, discusses the new mayor’s first month. He argues that Mamdani is showing his practical side, conceding to political realities in endorsing Hochul and reaching policy compromises with her.