Mamdani Is Showing His Pragmatic Side as Mayor | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

Mamdani Is Showing His Pragmatic Side as Mayor

New York journalist Peter Sterne says that Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor shows a politician balancing big goals with a lot of barriers to them.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

In his first month as New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani has endorsed candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America—and also centrist incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul. He reached a deal with Hochul to expand childcare but remains at loggerheads with her over his proposals to increase taxes on the wealthy. He’s fixated on very local issues like snow removal but is also joining national progressives in calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On the latest edition of the Right Now, Peter Sterne, state editor of City & State New York, discusses the new mayor’s first month. He argues that Mamdani is showing his practical side, conceding to political realities in endorsing Hochul and reaching policy compromises with her.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Zohran Mamdani, Right Now, Video, Kathy Hochul, Politics