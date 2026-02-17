Trump Press Sec’s Weird Cult Moment on Fox Wrecked by Fresh ICE Horror | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Press Sec’s Weird Cult Moment on Fox Wrecked by Fresh ICE Horror

As Karoline Leavitt’s spin about ICE violence takes a ludicrous turn, a Democratic messaging strategist explains the real reason the White House is in an unusually weak position—and how Dems can capitalize.

Karoline Leavitt stares
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on February 10, 2026.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went full North Korea cult propagandist on Fox News, gushing that the ICE crackdown in Minneapolis has been a “resounding success.” Never mind that two Americans were murdered, violent civil conflict has reigned, and Trump’s approval has cratered. Leavitt also undercut her own spin by describing all arrested by ICE as “criminals” and insisting the operation is “targeted”—revealing she can’t tell the truth about its targeting of noncriminals because it’s so widely hated. She was further undermined by the shocking news that two ICE agents lied about an incident leading to the shooting of an immigrant, a reminder that this entire fiasco has been perpetually awash in lawless horror. We talked to Democratic messaging strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio, who explains how that shooting wrecks White House spin, why Trump’s propaganda narratives are collapsing at a deep level, why he’s in an unusually weak position, and what Democrats can do with their own narratives to seize the moment. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt, Daily Blast