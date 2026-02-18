What Today’s Democrats Can Learn From Jesse Jackson

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Jesse Jackson died this week at age 84. In addition to his decades of work as a civil rights activist, Jackson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, finishing as the runner-up in his second try. In the latest edition of Right Now, Danielle Wiggins, a historian at Georgetown University, says that Jackson’s campaigns, with their emphasis on economic populism, are a model that Democrats should embrace today. Wiggins, who specializes in Black history and political thought, also discusses Jackson’s role in 1960s activism as an aide to Martin Luther King, Jr., his decades of subsequent work on issues of race and equality, and where civil rights causes stand today.