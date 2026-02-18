Transcript: What Today’s Democrats Can Learn from Jesse Jackson

So I want to talk about though Barack Obama coming along, because I think at the time I probably interpreted Jesse Jackson as being envious of Barack Obama when he is criticizing him and so on. That might have been correct, but there may be a difference of political ideology. Did Jesse Jackson recognize Barack Obama’s neoliberal commitments and lack of leftist commitments, maybe more than other people did?

Wiggins: Yeah, I would definitely say that. I mean, that famous hot mic quote where I think I can’t remember where Jesse was being interviewed, but he was caught on a hot mic. I don’t know if I can say this on this live...

Bacon: But you can go ahead and say it for—yeah.

Wiggins: Yeah. It’s... I don’t... something to the effect of: “I don’t like how Barack is talking down to Black people on these faith-based initiatives. It makes me want to cut his...”

Bacon: ...I remember I covered this. Obama, whenever he would go to a Black crowd, would give a sort of speech about how there’s racism. But we need to sort of focus on making sure our kids go to school on time. We don’t throw garbage.

He would never talk about this in a white crowd. In a Black crowd he gave all these sort of, yeah, personal responsibility lectures. That felt kind of annoying if you were a... most people are not throwing garbage out their... out of their houses at the time.. So, and Jesse Jackson responded to that saying Obama should not lecture Black people whenever he’s in front of them.

Wiggins: Yeah. Kind of the “Cousin Pookie” sort of thing.

Bacon: “Cousin Pookie, you need to vote.” Yeah.

Wiggins: Yeah. And so it’s an interesting moment because Jesse Jackson was also... also kind of engaged in that moralizing disciplinary sort of language. Less so when he ran for president. But if we think about the kinds of speeches he was giving about the problem of... he’s one of the people that popularizes the idea of Black-on-Black crime. He’s one of the first to use it.

He, you know, would always be decrying “babies making babies” and kind of, you know, have this kind of moralizing approach to Black social problems. He did not do that as a candidate. I think that was the issue that he had with Obama.

Bacon: He thought Obama was doing it. He thought Obama was attacking Black people to win white votes.

Wiggins: Yeah, yeah, that’s what I would say. And that he would only do it to Black people. That he would not do that in front of white audiences. And of course Obama was engaged in this long tradition of castigating poor Black people and their “immoral behavior.”

But I think Jesse Jackson understood that that was not the time and space. That’s not what a presidential candidate, I think, should be doing. That’s not what a Black presidential candidate should be doing. We should be pouring into people and building them up.

And I encourage everyone. to go back and listen to his ’84 Democratic National Convention or his ’88 one. They’re both excellent. But that is not the vision that he was trying to create as a candidate. As a candidate, he was really trying to mobilize and inspire people and, you know, help them understand that they mattered, that they could participate in the political process by supporting Jesse Jackson and that they had a voice.

He wasn’t trying to shoot people down. If he did that outside of his candidacy as the Reverend Jesse Jackson. But as a candidate, he was trying to kind of continue the work of Dr. King and building this, you know, “Beloved Community” that was built on, you know, supporting people and kind of working to create the conditions to... for them to improve their lives rather than kind of, you know, yelling at them or scolding them for doing the best that they could in the conditions that they were living in, as Obama was doing.

Bacon: Let me finish by talking about the 2010s you made reference to earlier. So in some ways this... this movement of young activist[s] says: We don’t want to have a... we don’t want to have a universal leader. We really don’t want... want to have a... a male universal leader. And we don’t want... and... and we want to have a diffuse movement.

That is a critique of Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton almost [in a] word that that’s... and, and so yeah, I think that’s what that was going. Right?

Wiggins: Yeah.

Bacon: And so connect Jesse Jackson and Black Lives Matter to me. If you can in any way. Are they in tension with each other? I mean, the movement was not church-based. It’s not pastor-based. It’s not male-led. It’s not single-person-led. But the policy differences are not that. So talk about they’re both critiquing. “Racial capitalism” is a good phrase you used early on. So talk about these movements and where Jesse Jackson and Black Lives Matter.

Wiggins: Yeah, I see Black Lives Matter, the Movement for Black Lives, as sort of a correction of Jesse Jackson’s kind of movement, but an improvement of it. I think that there were kind of Black feminist organizers who were quite critical of the sort of politics of male charisma that Jesse Jackson kind of relied upon.

And I see the Movement for Black Lives as being in the tradition of that Black feminist and queer organizing as well, that is similarly identifying... that they identify similar problems. I do think that they come to similar or different solutions.

I think Jesse Jackson... I would not describe him as “left.” He still believed in the possibility of improving capitalism to work, you know, [in a] less discriminatory way. Whereas I think the Movement for Black Lives is kind of more on the left, but they identify the same problems of “economic violence.”

I think the Movement for Black Lives has developed a fuller critique [based on] and kind of expanded beyond the limitations of Jesse Jackson’s kind of church-based, Black liberal sort of reading of the problems. But I do understand them not necessarily in tension, but maybe in a “productive tension,” I’ll say that.

But they definitely kind of emerged in response to the sort of Black male leader-centered movement politics that had developed since really... I mean, I was about to say since the death of King, but really including that vision of civil rights.

Bacon: A couple things. So there’s a lot of op-ed writing today, and I think we have a good piece in TNR talking about how the ’84 and ’88 campaigns of Jesse Jackson were this kind of economic populism that is coming back. And maybe it should have not been abandoned in the first place.

But your overall picture is that Jesse Jackson was not a leftist social democrat every day of the week. His policy views were more complicated, and some of them were more “liberal Obama-ish” than “Bernie Sanders-like,” is a way to say that. Right?

Wiggins: Yeah. I love thinking about Jesse because he was really quite complicated and he had a vision, but it was limited in ways. Even his movement was limited in ways.

But I do think that the fact that he had a clear moral vision of what is right, what is wrong, who are the enemies of the working class that is far, far more productive than a lot of the sort of politics or the kind of approach of Democrats in the present day.

So even if he wasn’t to the left and he kind of wanted to, you know, reform capitalism and make it more democratic than kind of other people that were to the left of him... he still, like on the spectrum that we currently have… he is still quite radical. And his, you know, ’84 and ’88 platforms would be a kind of reviving some of those ideas would be a step in the right direction, I think, for today’s Democrats.

Bacon: My final question is not about Jesse Jackson in some ways, but you’re a historian. If we have a “Long Black Freedom Movement,” talk about 2014 to 2025. Do we have a movement of Black Lives that ended it, or it’s continuing?

We’re not having the mass protests. We had a period of mass protests; we don’t have them now. People ask me all the time: What happened to Black Lives Matter? And it’s tricky. ’Cause I think a lot of those people are, like, working on Zohran’s campaign or working for the Working Families Party… they are doing stuff. But how do you see kind of Black activism today, thinking about the history that you study?

Wiggins: Yeah. Yeah, it’s hard for me to answer that question without kind of acknowledging the ways in which Black radical activism in particular is being policed and suppressed. I’m a scholar of Atlanta. I’ve been keeping up with the protests to stop the construction of the police training facility or what is referred to as “Cop City.”

Bacon: “Cop City.” Okay. Sorry.

Wiggins: “Cop City.” Yeah. So if we kind of take that as a case... they’re throwing RICO charges at them and domestic terrorism charges. And... and so I think it’s important to kind of foreground the counter-insurgent measures that we’ve seen. You know, not even before Trump came back into office, but really since 2020, 2021.

And so I think that this is a moment, perhaps, where Black activists are... are needing to reimagine and reframe what the movement looks like in a “mask off” fascist state. To put it kind of crudely, I think the counter-insurgency has been intensified. And so that is shaping what the future will look like.

Bacon: I’m still a little skeptical of this idea of “leaderless” movements, but is there... “leader-full”? I’ve never been on board with that. But what’s your thought about that?

Because Jesse Jackson is a product of the “there must be three or four identified people that speak for Black folks” era. And we’re now in an era where we’re trying to avoid that. And at times I do want Sherrilyn Ifill to be appointed to be the leader of Black people.

And we go to her. Somebody who is smart and thoughtful and respected. There are moments where I don’t want it to be a man, but I wish it was somebody.

Wiggins: I don’t know. I’m a historian, so I’m always thinking about history in the past and kind of this sort of group-centered leadership paradigm that’s kind of articulated by folks like Ella Baker.

And I think that there is an opportunity to maybe return to those foundational ideas about what leadership should look like, because I think you’re right that a completely “leaderless” movement... it makes it, you know, difficult to organize kind of on a national or even kind of regional scale. At the same time, we know very well the limits of a charismatic leader-led movement. So I do think that there is kind of a “Third Way” or a middle ground.

Bacon: We’re not for “Third Ways” except for this. Okay. Right.

Wiggins: This one “Third Way” is okay. That is grounded in those kind of Black organizing traditions. Group-centered leadership, participatory democracy. The way that Black labor unions were organizing in the 1940s, fifties, and sixties as well.

I think now is a time to kind of return to the elders. Talk to the elders while they’re still here and to kind of resuscitate some of those practices because they face the same issues. Right?

Bacon: Sure.

Wiggins: The student activists of SNCC were also very critical of having this Martin Luther King as the face of the movement.

Bacon: Sure. Yeah.

Wiggins: Called “De Lawd,” as Stokely Carmichael would say. And so people have been thinking through these aren’t new ideas. So I think it’s a good moment to kind of return to that moment because it’s also a moment of repression as well. So I think there’s a lot that we can gain from engaging with those with those older kind of debates about who and how to lead.

Bacon: Danielle, this is great. I appreciate it. Yeah. Drink some water now Went over my time and thank you. I guess a great book and I want to encourage you to read. Danielle has a book out called Black Excellence. It talks about the post-civil rights struggles in Atlanta, but also throughout the country. Again, Black Excellence. Danielle Wiggins is a Professor at Georgetown. Thanks for joining me. Thanks everyone who came on. Bye-bye.

Wiggins: Thank you.