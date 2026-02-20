Judges Have One Defense Against Trump They (Mostly) Haven’t Used Yet

In the context of an administration unafraid of reputational damage that might traditionally give pause to government officials, it may be that the only way to force compliance is acute individual consequences for high-level officials who oversee unlawful and often unconstitutional acts. The obvious avenue for that is criminal contempt, which would serve as both acknowledgment and punishment for the fact that, it seems pretty evident, the officials involved are aware that they are and have chosen to be in flagrant violation of court requirements.

One small problem with that: Criminal contempt of federal court is a federal crime, like any other, and who prosecutes federal crimes? It’s certainly not the judges themselves; if one of these processes got far enough along for a judge to make a formal referral to the Justice Department, a DOJ prosecutor would have to pick it up, which in practice would mean that one of the DOJ attorneys who hasn’t already quit over administration overreach would have to bring a case against another executive branch official. A judge could, in theory, appoint an outside attorney as a sort of special prosecutor to take on the case, but that opens up some novel questions about separation of powers given that the prosecution of crimes is generally understood as an executive prerogative. In any case, as a federal crime, this would be something the president could pardon, a power Trump has not at all been restrained about.

The courts have a bit more control over what are known as civil contempt sanctions. These do not require a court to pursue a full-fledged prosecution but instead are intended to force agencies or officials into compliance through means like fines—such as the one Judge Provinzino has levied against Isihara—and potentially detention pending compliance. This avenue gives judges some flexibility to sidestep the constraints of criminal contempt, but it still presents questions around enforcement. It’s unclear exactly how the administration will formally respond to Provinzino’s order. The U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, Daniel Rosen, already called it “a lawless abuse of judicial power.” Noncompliance with this contempt order would constitute further contempt and involve additional officials if these directed Isihara not to comply.