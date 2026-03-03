The Catholic Bishops Who Wrote a Scorching Brief Against Trump

The Constitution says, quite emphatically, no. The Fourteenth Amendment says this in no uncertain terms: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” There is no hidden meaning to uncover here. When you are within the United States’s borders, you are subject to its jurisdiction. You have to pay U.S. taxes. You must abide by U.S. rules and regulations. You can be charged by U.S. officials for committing crimes. You can be sued in U.S. courts under the common law.

Earlier this month, the last wave of briefs were filed in the case ahead of oral arguments on, perhaps appropiately, April 1. Some of them are more notable than others; I’ll get to them later. But perhaps the most powerful one comes from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the organization representing the Catholic hierarchy in the United States.

The USCCB is a frequent flier at the Supreme Court. Like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Civil Liberties Union, it often submits friend-of-the-court briefs for the justices to consider in major cases. The bishops’ interests are wide-ranging: Recent cases that have drawn the USCCB’s attention are ones involving public religious schools, death-row inmates’ access to clergy, Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy, and, on the immigration front, restrictions on spousal visas.