Trump Is Determined to Poison His Own Voters

Like coal pollution, any damage from glyphosate will hit rural areas hardest. The chemical’s heaviest use is in agriculture, and a 2022 study of its geographical concentration by NBC News found that the U.S. county with the highest glyphosate usage rate was Nueces County, Texas, which voted overwhelmingly for the current president, as well as for Senator Ted Cruz and other Republicans. The second-, third-, and fourth-most glyphosate-drenched counties—San Patricio County and Lynn County in Texas, and Mississippi County in Arkansas—also vote solidly Republican.

There’s a particular nihilism to this. Trump and his supporters have never seemed to care about poor people of color, an indifference easily explained by the combination of racism and traditional conservative callousness that has long animated many in the Republican Party. But this second administration is advancing a more broadly anti-human ethos. Trump and those around him seem to be so deeply opposed to all forms of solidarity that they cannot even be bothered to protect their own.

These moves to literally poison Trump’s own base suggest a transition from the exuberant collective (OK, a bit fascistic) vibe of Trump campaign rallies, toward something even darker and weirder, closer to what writer Max Read recently dubbed the Suicide Right. In this view, Trump and his actions seem spitefully misanthropic, like those of a mass shooter or the 2004 “Killdozer,” a Colorado man named Marvin Heemeyer who, fed up over a zoning dispute, used a modified bulldozer to demolish 13 buildings and most of his town’s business district before shooting himself. Granted, the terrifying, all-too-easy to visualize image of Killdozer on the rampage hits most of us quite differently than Trump’s quiet and invisible assent to mass poisoning does. But Heemeyer, like our president an online icon to many alienated men, is still a sound metaphor for our current right-wing, school-shooter politics. If the comparison seems like a stretch—and by the way, Killdozer didn’t actually kill anyone, though witnesses believe he intended to—it only shows how much trouble we have conceptualizing ecological and public health crime, a persistent barrier to holding thugs like Trump and EPA head Lee Zeldin accountable.