The Revolutionary Crappiness of Darren Aronofsky’s On This Day … 1776

The first really striking moment in On This Day is a close-up of King George III. The general format of the series is that each mini-episode—the episodes thus far are all under five minutes—dramatizes a particular pivotal event that occurred on the day it was released back in 1776. The first episode, released on January 1 of this year, is about George Washington’s decision to fly the Continental Colors flag on Prospect Hill, on January 1, 1776. Before we turn to Washington, though, the episode begins with the king addressing his Parliament, declaring the colonies to be in rebellion against the throne. Aronofsky and his team are adamant to point out that all voice actors hired for the series were SAG-AFTRA members and that their performances were recorded, as we might say, old-school. But the voices throughout are bizarrely mismatched with the movement of the characters’ animated mouths. For as advanced as this technology is, it has some of the telltale problems that digital animators have long ironed out in the years since Robert Zemeckis’s uncanny-valley motion-capture odyssey, The Polar Express. This series, in other words, bears the marks of both new and old digital technology.

Our vision of George begins in a medium shot, alternating with frames of bewigged lords whispering scandalously with each other. Despite the undulating synthetic background, George moves twitchily, glitchily as he speaks. When not represented in extreme close-up or in slow motion, the series has a hard time replicating the natural movements of human heads, if that’s something you think would bother you. Then we cut to a head-on close-up of George, dead eyes looking directly into camera, and, with a thump, we get an on-screen chyron telling us who he is. The series uses this stylistic signature in every episode when we meet a new, key character. It reminded me most of the pulpy grind-house character intros in Kill Bill, and much of the series’s cinematography draws on that particular style of late-’90s, post-Tarantino self-conscious visual bravado.

If the main complaint against this series was that it looks like garbage—which it does—then that would be a thin complaint, indeed.

But it’s the next shot, a close-up of George in profile, that struck me most. Here we get our longest, lingering view of his face, and it’s a strange face indeed. His skin is rubbery. His ear is uncannily crisp, but his cheek is blurry and scaly, almost fishy. His eyes and nose and forehead, though, are unique. Despite our close view, they are poreless, marked instead by fine topographic lines that look like a cross between the etching marks that trace the portraits on our money and fingerprints. Many of the focal-point characters of the series are marked this way. Later in this episode, as Washington rallies his troops, the frame mimics a camera lens focusing on his face, but instead of rendering a clearer image, the frame merely emboldens his cavernous crow’s feet. With the video paused, the lines resemble fissures in cracked clay, the branching capillaries of silt in a river delta. The dude looks like a lizard. They are recognizable contours, but not the contours of a human face.