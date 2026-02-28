Donald Trump’s Lawless Regime-Change War in Iran: No. Not in Our Name.

Trump scored endless political points, and won more than a few votes, by promising Americans repeatedly that he wouldn’t start wars. And now, what has he done? He’s launched another preemptive regime-change war, America’s second this century, if you’re counting; and he’s launched it against a country three times the size of Iraq and with a far more powerful army. Iraq, which was supposed to be over in weeks and pay for itself, took about four years to stabilize and cost north of $2 trillion. Iran, by the way, is the seventh country he’s bombed, and we know very well that Cuba’s on the list, too. You and I have always known that his word is worthless, but there are still people out there who’ll be shocked to learn he’s been lying. Oh well, better late than never.

Second: To put it mildly, to have done this with Israel is not, from a global perspective, a good look. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made Israel one of the leading pariah nations in the world. In fact, Google “pariah nation” and see which country turns up most. I know Jonathan Greenblatt would ascribe that to antisemitism, and there’s surely an element of that among many who see Israel in that light. But the vast majority of liberal, humanist, decent world opinion—the sort of opinion Israel used to court—ascribes Israel’s low status to its, and Netanyahu’s, actions.

Just Friday, Gallup released a poll. For the first time this century—and therefore probably ever—a majority of Americans declared themselves more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than to Israel, by five points. Netanyahu is the author of that. And early signs here indicate that he’s still at it: The Iranian news agency (take it as you will) says that Israel hit a girls’ elementary school in Iran, killing 50 people. This operation—a joint regime-change war against Iran with the United States—has been Netanyahu’s most fervent dream for years. It’s hard to imagine that in capitals across the Middle East and indeed across Europe, it will be seen as anything other than Bibi having dragged Donny into his personal revenge fantasy.