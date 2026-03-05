Love Story Captures the Strangeness of Being a Kennedy

JFK Jr. used the power of his name to try to build a new American institution with youthful verve and irreverence. As a child, it struck me as a cool idea. But that’s mostly all it ever became. Beset by behind-the-scenes drama and lacking a clear vision beyond its elevator pitch, George flashed brightly and faded. In retrospect, its insight that politics weren’t just compatible with pop culture, they were pop culture seems prophetic. Before he died in 1999, Kennedy was planning to have the magazine host a series of online interviews with presidential candidates for the 2000 election. Maybe George was on the verge of finding renewed life, and a proper home, within the wild west of the internet. Or maybe Kennedy had just gotten distracted by a different, glossy new thing.

George was all I knew of JFK Jr. back then. So perhaps I am the ideal viewer for FX’s new Ryan Murphy–produced miniseries, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Besides the inner workings of George itself, nearly every detail of the story of JFK Jr. and his up-and-down relationship with Bessette detailed in this magnetic show came as a surprise to me, up until the moment they famously perished in a plane crash. Mining the crevasses of a relationship that was elaborately illustrated in People and Page Six, Love Story is a show about the costs of celebrity, the crushing weight of social expectation, and a romance that thrived in intimate privacy but could never survive in the light of paparazzi flashbulbs. These are all well-worn plots and clichés of the kind of prestige tabloid melodrama from which this show emerges. But, somehow, Love Story is not just TV as usual.

One of Love Story’s most important observations is that John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) was kind of a handsome dumb guy. Many viewers, and certainly surviving Kennedy family members, might find this show’s familiar touch with its subjects blasphemous or, at the very least, disrespectful. Long scenes of Kennedy’s and Bessette’s private lives are imagined or cobbled from various gossipy accounts, Naomi Watts delivers what may well be a legally actionable camp performance as Jackie O., but worst of all, the show refuses to paint a portrait of JFK Jr. as a potential future Great Man cut down in his prime. In Love Story, Kennedy is full of the energy, ambition, and charm that seem to run in his family line, but precious little of the talent or intellect or inspiration. He can work a room with an almost supernatural agility, but he doesn’t know what to do with this generational charisma. JFK Jr. is not a promising young man here so much as a young man to whom much was promised.