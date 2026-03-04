Speaking Tuesday about his war on Iran, Donald Trump got too candid. He declared that the worst-case scenario could involve people running Iran who are just as bad as those he’s deposing. He also admitted that most of the people the United States hoped will take over are now “dead.” And he visibly had no idea what will happen next. In saying all this, Trump accidentally revealed just how little thought he’s given to what will happen as this continues spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, MAGA is turning against Trump over the war: Personalities like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Matt Walsh and many more are sharply questioning Trump’s stated rationales and Israel’s role in dictating our war policy. We talked to Zeteo’s Asawin Suebsaeng, who closely covers Trumpworld. We discuss how Trump is recklessly miring us in a horrifying quagmire, the real reasons MAGA is turning on Trump, whether MAGA angst could cause Trump to rethink, and what it means that MAGA opposes war in Iran while thrilling to savage brutality at home. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Blurts Out Damning Iran Admission as MAGA Turns Harshly on Him
As Trump accidentally reveals too much about his failure to plan for his war against Iran, a reporter who covers Trumpworld explains the real reasons MAGA is in such a fury over this developing fiasco.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images