The Key to Minneapolis’s Successful ICE Resistance

I spent 10 years in the Twin Cities before moving back to Texas, and nothing has gone quite like I thought it would: First, there have been two big freezes. (My Texas friends always joke that I brought the weather with me; they have no idea.) Among many other things, I now feel safer in Abbott’s Texas than in Walz’s Minnesota. After Trump’s election in 2024, I worried that creeping authoritarianism would come for me in the Lone Star State. Look where the jackbooted thugs actually wound up.

Today, I have a new appreciation for the guarded sociability of the northern Midwest compared to Texans’ twangy garrulousness. In much of the country, connection can be measured by how much you have in common and how often you exchange small talk. I believe that what we’re seeing in Minnesota stems from knowing that everyone is at risk—whether we know each other at all.

Bonds formed under the pressure of negative double-digit windchill are key to understanding what’s happening. It is impossible to get through a Minnesota winter without help, and only sometimes does that assistance come from your neighbors. The stories about people shoveling out or snowblowing an entire block’s driveways without being asked and with no compensation are true, but the real miracles (and just as common) are the times when strangers stop to help someone shovel out a car caught in a snowbank or bring out the kitty litter from their trunk put there just for this kind of emergency. I cannot tell you one story about that happening to me. I have at least three or four. The pun is irresistible: Minnesotans have always declared common cause against ice, they’ve just changed their focus to the ice that you can’t also use for hockey practice.