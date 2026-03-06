PODCAST

Trump Press Sec Tirade Takes Truly Weird Turn as GOP Iran Angst Spikes As Karoline Leavitt snaps amid tough questioning on Iran, the author of a piece on White House social media strategy explains how Trumpworld’s messaging is trivializing the war, making things worse for the GOP.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on March 4, 2026.