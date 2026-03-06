This week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at a reporter and accused the media of trying to make Donald Trump “look bad.” The occasion was a question about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had previously accused the media of the same. What’s truly strange is how Leavitt flatly denied Hegseth had said what everyone heard him say, followed by an unhinged, extended tirade at reporters. Why the rage? Well, Republicans are growing anxious: Punchbowl News reports that they expressly don’t want to vote on the war to keep their distance from it, and many of them are straining to avoid even using the word “war.” We talked to New Republic deputy editor Tori Otten, who co-wrote a good piece with TNR’s Grace Segers dissecting White House social media strategy. We discuss the real sources of Leavitt’s anger, the importance of fantasy and unreality to MAGA politics, and why it’s all actually working against Republicans. Listen to this episode here.
Trump Press Sec Tirade Takes Truly Weird Turn as GOP Iran Angst Spikes
As Karoline Leavitt snaps amid tough questioning on Iran, the author of a piece on White House social media strategy explains how Trumpworld’s messaging is trivializing the war, making things worse for the GOP.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on March 4, 2026.