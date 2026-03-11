“Rotten”: Trump Lashes Out at Female Reporter Over 2020 Election Lies
PBS News Hour reporter Liz Landers debunked Donald Trump’s claims to his face.
Journalists are getting better at asking an aging Donald Trump hard-hitting questions, and the man is starting to get truly ticked off.
A few days after New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh went semi-viral for confronting Trump about his assertion that Iran had possibly used a Tomahawk missile to bomb its own school, the president snapped at PBS News Hour reporter Liz Landers on Wednesday after she dared to push back against his false claims about the 2020 election.
After Landers asked Trump why the FBI had seized records related to the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Monday, he replied, “Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?”
“It wasn’t rigged, though,” Landers shot back.
“Oh really—how do you know?” Trump said.
“Your own attorney general in 2020 said there was no measurable voter fraud to change the outcome of the election,” Landers said.
“You don’t think it was rigged?” Trump said. “I think it was rigged.”
“Sir, where’s the evidence of that?” Landers pressed.
“You say it wasn’t rigged, you’re a rotten reporter,” Trump said, before walking away from Landers to take another question.
A plethora of lawsuits, audits, and internal reviews have concluded that there was no systemic voting fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden by 38 electoral votes. As Landers noted, even Bill Barr, a Trump-appointed attorney general, concluded there was no widespread fraud after an investigation by the Department of Justice.
In fact, the closest thing to fraud in the 2020 election was a Trump-supporting Colorado county clerk named Tina Peters, who allowed a shady third party access to state voting machines. (Peters was eventually sentenced to nine years in jail, though Trump is now trying to get her clemency.)
But of course, Trump threw a massive hissy fit after losing power, to the point of kinda-sorta trying to stage a coup, so many MAGAcolytes in office and in the media continue to parrot his false claims today.