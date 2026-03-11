Here We Go Again: A War That Makes Me Ashamed to Be an American

There are three reasons this military action stands out as worse than nearly all others. First and most importantly, there is no clear reason for the U.S. to be attacking Iran right now. There was no chance Iran would launch a nuclear attack on the United States. There was little immediate indication of an imminent nuclear attack on Israel, an ally of the U.S. that we have long defended. It’s true that the Iranian regime has denied democratic rights to its citizens, killed those who protested, constantly attacked Israel’s military either directly or through proxies like Hezbollah, and at times tried to develop a nuclear weapons program. No one is claiming that Iran is Switzerland. But nothing happened in the days and weeks before February 28 that required the U.S to suddenly start dropping bombs on Iran.

This lack of a clear rationale has left the administration giving multiple and at times contradictory explanations for the war. The Wall Street Journal had stories on Wednesday with headlines, “The Trump Team’s Evolving Messages on Iran” and “Trump Says the Iran War Is Nearly Won but Israel Has Other Ideas.” Those headlines capture the strategic confusion at play. The U.S. is two weeks into a war that it’s not exactly sure why it’s fighting and is out of sync with its partner (Israel) in the conflict.

This dynamic is unusual. Most recent U.S. military interventions had clear (although at times misguided) justifications. Some of those justifications, such as Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, which led to the 1991 Gulf War, were very compelling. Likewise, it made sense that the United States would overthrow the Taliban following the September 11 attacks, though the Taliban ended up back in power 20 years later. Even the Iraq War had a clear justification—the Bush administration, many congressional Democrats, and many journalists wrongly but sincerely believed that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction.