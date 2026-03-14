How Malta to Jordan, Usually About 10 Hours, Turned Into Four Days

So off I went. The conference, about dealing with cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa, or MENA, region, went great. As it was winding down, I kept checking the news, and I learned that the Thursday talks in Geneva had gone well. The fact that another set of talks was scheduled for Monday seemed to make it certain that I would be able to return to Amman before any possible war. Trump’s State of the Union speech did worry me a little, but then I was reassured by the fact that the Omani foreign minister agreed to appear on American television to tell Americans that there was progress in the talks.

Boy, was I wrong.

We will see what will happen. I do have a feeling of sympathy for the people of Iran, who have been living under this strict religious rule for decades, and I hope that they will be one day free; but I am not sure this is the way. We have an Arab proverb that says my brother and I may fight my cousin, but my brothers and our cousin would fight the stranger. I think patriotic Iranians will not want to be freed by the U.S., and certainly not by a war criminal like Netanyahu, who has a totally different agenda from that of wanting Iranians to be free.