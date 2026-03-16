Trump-GOP Tensions Erupt as 2026 Panic Grows: “I’m Ringing the Alarm”

Republicans are reportedly “incensed” at Donald Trump for pushing them to pass voter suppression measures when they don’t have the votes for it. Yet he’s raging at them over this almost daily, openly declaring that making voting harder is the only way to salvage the midterms. Republicans want to focus on the economy, but Trump won’t let them. On top of all that, Politico now reports that worsening GOP losses in state-level races have them very worried about the elections. One operative says: “I’m ringing the alarm.” We talked to Tara McGowan, a former Democratic strategist and publisher of the progressive news site Courier. She explains why Trump’s demand for voter suppression has the GOP in a trap; why Trump’s bad economy, widely despised deportations and war of choice in Iran are worsening GOP chances; and why Democratic energy will likely remain supercharged through the fall. Listen to this episode here.