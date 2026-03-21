Trump Erupts in Fury Over His War Failures—and Exposes a Big Weakness

Just look at this wildly unhinged eruption from Trump on Friday:

Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!

So reopening the strait is very “simple,” yet Trump can’t seem to accomplish this; indeed, he’s reportedly considering sending in ground troops to do so. Trump is also raging at our NATO allies for refusing to help. But why does he need this help if this is so “easy” and we’ve already “won”?

The hidden answer to this riddle is as follows: Trump knows that reopening the strait is highly challenging and that the political perils to him—and the GOP in the midterms—of dramatically ramping up military efforts to reopen it are great. He wants our allies to help so that they shoulder some of this political risk—and share in taking blame for the failure to reopen it or for whatever military disasters result.