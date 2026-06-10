Justice Department Indicts Eight Pro-Palestinian Activists
The activists were pushing for the University of Michigan to divest from Israel.
The FBI arrested eight “college-aged adults” who connected to pro-Palestinian advocacy on the University of Michigan’s campus on Wednesday morning.
FBI Director Kash Patel alleged that the group of arrestees, aged 21-28, “engaged in a coordinated campaign of violent, criminal acts,” including threatening notes, spray painting “Intifada” and “Free Palestine” on people’s homes, breaking windows, and “throwing glass jars filled with chemicals while children slept inside.”
The defendants, most of whom studied or worked at the University of Michigan, were indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. They face various charges including federal counts of conspiracy to transmit threats, witness intimidation and destruction of property to prevent seizure. The indictment alleges the group crossed the line into criminal activity in order to get the university to divest from Israel. They face between five to 20 years in prison.
A group of protesters coalesced around the courthouse that the eight defendants were taken to on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the most recent crackdown on pro-Palestinian advocacy from the administration.
“I’m sure in 50 years, the [University of Michigan] will be putting statues up to [the protestors] and saying how much they appreciated their courage in retrospect,” Michigan student James Johnson told MLive. “But right now, they’re being very cowardly at the very least.”
The eight charged are:
- Ahmet Kerem Korkaya, 28, of Milwaukee
- Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, 23, of Chicago
- Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, 21, of Ann Arbor
- Colin Hunter Weger, 24, of Ann Arbor
- Jonathan Hongru Zou, 22, of Ann Arbor
- Mariam Muhammed Odeh, 24, of Dearborn
- Paige Elizabeth Feyock, 26, of Ann Arbor
- Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, 23, of Canton