U.S. Scientists in Greenland Want Trump to Back Off

This can be blamed in part on Donald Trump’s obsession with the island. The president has been saying that “the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” since at least 2024, and his threats—military and otherwise—against Greenland reached a fever pitch in early 2026. He said he wouldn’t rule out military force or economic coercion, and claimed that Greenland is “surrounded” by Russian and Chinese ships.

Greenlanders, understandably, got nervous. “I slept quite badly, for a few days,” said Inuuteq Kriegel, a Greenlandic reporter and cultural ambassador. The Americans Kriegel works with as a tour guide and cultural ambassador, he said, started apologizing to him for their president and their country, and cafés in Nuuk were swarmed with reporters. Greenland is sovereign in all aspects except defense and foreign policy, in which it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark—and, historically, Greenland has used that sovereignty to support international scientific partnerships as the ice sheet melts.

“I’ve heard from colleagues who are nervous, who are fearful,” said Twila Moon, an American climatologist who has studied in Greenland for over 20 years. “Particularly during the times when it seemed that military force was on the table, I mean, there were open discussions about stockpiling food.”