Meet the Far-Right Nepo Baby Vying to Deregulate Texas’s Fossil Fuels

French’s self-reported qualifications for becoming a commissioner lean heavily on his pedigree. He is the son of a well-off West Texas oil family, and his family still runs the Midland-based French Oil Company; his own involvement is unclear. He attended boarding school, graduated from Texas Christian University, and worked on his father’s ranch before joining a hedge fund in North Texas. French’s LinkedIn states that he spent eight years at Carlson Capital before co-founding and serving as chief operating officer of Verity Capital Partners and Trungent Capital.

French’s next years are better documented, and saw him rub shoulders with a Republican celebrity. He worked with the famed late Navy SEAL and American Sniper Chris Kyle to found Craft International LLC, a “tactical training” company that instructed SWAT teams and military personnel to work in “austere environments and situations.” Craft’s operations—including government contracting—may be the basis of French’s campaign-ad claims to have “owned businesses in the Middle East, protecting the world’s largest oil and gas and service companies from radical Islamists,” and to have “protected oil tankers from the threat posed by Somali pirates.” French did not respond to a request to provide details about his responsibilities at Craft and the company’s broader operations.

Helping one of the conservative movement’s most beloved Iraq War veterans found a business might have been a fast track to right-wing stardom. French, however, rarely mentions that experience on the campaign trail. That’s likely because, after Kyle was shot and killed on a gun range in early 2013, French got involved in a tense ownership dispute with Kyle’s widow. Taya Kyle alleged that French and fellow Craft co-founder Steven Young were conspiring to “steal” the company, and had been “manipulating Craft’s stock, mishandling funds, diverting assets and mismanaging and usurping Craft’s contracts.” She also claimed that Craft had been illegally using Chris Kyle’s image to sell trainings and merchandise, which reportedly accounted for half of the company’s revenue in 2013. French and Young countered that Kyle’s charges were baseless, disputing her claim to have owned the majority of the company. Craft International filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the summer of 2014, and reportedly owed $2.6 million to investors. Kyle’s case was eventually dropped, and the two parties reached a settlement agreement in November 2014. In 2016, lawyers for Tara Kyle sent a cease-and-desist letter to stop French from using her late husband’s name and likeness in campaign materials for one of his two failed bids for a seat in the Texas state legislature.