Trump Twisted a Climate Debate Beyond Recognition

The fact that RCP8.5 is not “WRONG WRONG WRONG!” matters, in part, because of how some experts fear the RCP8.5 debate could be weaponized. “The worry now is that they’re going to take this new scenarios update and really try to discredit any papers that have ever used RCP8.5 as an input scenario,” said Madison Condon, an associate law professor at Boston University who studies climate risk. A great many peer-reviewed articles that use RCP8.5 and other scenarios have been presented as part of the evidentiary basis for climate rule-making. If even well-meaning policymakers come to believe that RCP8.5 is misleading or even just controversial, they might be swayed to throw out the justifications that underly those rules. Should that happen, then what has been a largely incomprehensible debate about ethics in climate modeling “is going to have real world consequences,” Condon said.

As is often the case, it would be nice to believe in the climate skeptics’ vision of a world freed from RCP8.5: where concerns about climate change were simply the special interest of an unusually influential group of doomsday cultists. Unfortunately, there is still quite a lot to worry about. “In the current emissions scenario we end up with 2.5 to 3 degrees [of warming], which is very much not good for us,” van Vuuren told me; a world that is 2.5 or 3 degrees warmer is one that promises no shortage of catastrophes. “All in all we are now in a much more difficult situation than we were in 2010,” when RCP8.5 was first being developed.

The media circus around van Vuuren and his colleagues’ research has focused on their phasing out RCP8.5. But their new modeling framework has narrowed the range of possible futures on both ends. He told me that “it has become impossible to stay below 1.5 degrees” of warming without significant overshoot—i.e. emissions in excess of the levels needed to meet that goal, which technologies such as direct air capture might at some point be able to remove from the atmosphere, bringing temperatures back down to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages. It’s good that some worst case scenarios for fossil fuel emissions now seem implausible. But what had been considered best case scenarios—for emissions, warming, and the disasters they’ll strengthen—are implausible now, too.