Trump Thinks He Can Magically Control the Price of Oil

Despite the president’s long-running fixation on oil—in the 1980s, Trump mulled drilling for it in Manhattan—his understanding of the industry has historically been a characteristically simplistic one: price down—good, price up—bad. He does seem to have figured out that well-timed statements can influence whether that price goes up or down; some unusually prescient oil traders got a lot richer this week as a result. But are Trump’s attempts to change the price of oil good for anyone who isn’t a betting man?

Oil isn’t cryptocurrency, or the stock market. It is a material thing that needs to be drilled, transported, stored, refined, sold, and delivered, all at considerable cost, all over the world. In fact, it’s many things: Different grades of crude have to be processed in different facilities, into different products. Benchmark prices and futures—somewhat recent phenomena—should ostensibly enable global oil market participants around the world to manage risks, and respond to events that might impact investment and purchasing decisions. Trying to rig oil markets like a casino’s slot machine makes the information those numbers are supposed to provide less useful, warping perceptions of how much barrels actually cost and what that entails for the broader economy. It could also be making it easier to ignore potentially cataclysmic levels of disruption.

The disjuncture between “paper” crude prices and realities on the ground has many experts worried. “The market is trying to grind higher because the role of this market is to anticipate and look forward to what’s coming,” said oil market researcher Rory Johnston, author of the Commodity Context newsletter. But “anytime prices get very high at all—much higher than $100 or $110 per barrel—we see pretty concerted efforts in the White House to jawbone the price lower.” The result is an “ever-larger dislocation between future markets trying to handicap risk and physical markets, particularly in the Gulf region, reflecting this deep, deep tightness.”