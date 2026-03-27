Donald Trump is panicking about the midterm elections, leading him to unleash a series of ranting tweets on Truth Social. He raged at Republicans for failing to pass voter suppression legislation, urging them to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” to do so. He followed with a second all-caps tweet reiterating the demand. And he seethed a third time over the GOP failure. Remarkably, Trump doesn’t hide the fact that he sees this as the only way to save the midterms. You can see why: A Fox News poll finds Trump’s disapproval numbers at their highest ever, including a whopping 75 percent of independents, and a large majority opposing the Iran war. We talked to Ryan O’Donnell, executive director of Data for Progress, which has its own polling on all this. We discuss how the war is dovetailing with costs to create a double-whammy, why Trump’s tanking with independents is critical, what could still go wrong for Democrats, and why the high quality of Democratic candidates this cycle is an important tell. Listen to this episode here.
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Trump Explodes in Angry Panic over Midterms as Brutal Fox Poll Hits
As a Fox survey delivers Trump awful news about his tanking approval and his unpopular Iran invasion, a progressive data analyst explains how the war and affordability are creating a perfect storm for the GOP.
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