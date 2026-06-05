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Trump Team Wanted to Force Immigrants Out by Declaring Them Dead

A whistleblower revealed the horrific plan at the Social Security Administration.

The Social Security Administration building in Washington, D.C.
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Trump administration had plans to falsely declare 2.7 million people dead as part of the president’s cruel mass deportation efforts, The Washington Post reported Friday.

A 49-page whistleblower disclosure reviewed by the Post detailed how the White House plotted to add the names and Social Security numbers of millions of living, breathing people to the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File, or DMF, which is used to track when a person has died and should stop receiving government benefits.

Whistleblower Jeremiah Schofield, who worked at the Social Security Administration for 25 years before leaving in October, told the Post that he’d refused to implement the plan. Schofield said that when he pulled a sample from the 2.7 million names, he found that all of the people marked for death were still alive. Agency lawyers had warned that falsely marking someone as dead could violate federal law, and Schofield realized that the plan’s purpose was to terrorize immigrants.

Schofield described one meeting in which a DOGE official revealed the goal of such a cruel plan: to make immigrants so miserable that they would self-deport or try to visit a Social Security office, where they could be arrested.

“That call was one of the most disappointing calls I’ve been in in my 25-year career,” Schofield told the Post. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

The Trump administration previously moved more than 6,000 immigrants to the DMF last year.

Being wrongly moved to the DMF can have far-ranging effects, as people will no longer be able to access their bank accounts or use their credit cards. The SSA’s website says that the effects of being wrongly included in the DMF can be “devastating to the individual, spouse, and dependent children.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
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John Fetterman Hands Trump a Huge Victory on Federal Judge

The Democratic senator has broken with the rest of his party yet again.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Democratic Senator John Fetterman

John Fetterman has once again handed President Trump and Republicans a victory, as the embattled Democratic senator allowed Trump’s pick for a Pennsylvania federal judge to move along in the nomination process—waiving his right to block the nomination through the blue slip process.

Now former federal prosecutor Antonio Pozos will likely be the judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania until he dies. This is the first time in Trump’s second term that a Senate Democrat has turned in a “blue slip” and given up their right to oppose one of Trump’s judicial picks.

“These are not normal times, and any senator who thinks that this is standard operating procedure and that any of these nominations are normal course of operations is deluding themselves,” Demand Justice president Josh Orton told Punchbowl News. “If Democrats truly believe that we have to stand up to Trump’s attacks on the rule of law, they have to do so in every room—not just on Twitter and not just on TV.”

Fetterman has made it his M.O. to do the opposite of what progressive Democrats are doing any chance he gets. He’s been one of the most outspoken advocates for Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, wants the deadly and expensive war on Iran and Lebanon to continue, and voted to confirm Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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Hafiz Rashid/
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White House Flips Out Over Newest Video of Trump Asleep in a Meeting

The president’s health issues are becoming more obvious by the day. The White House doesn’t want to admit it.

Donald Trump asleep in a meeting
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
President Trump dozes off as Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks, on June 4.

The Trump administration is angry that President Trump was caught sleeping on camera again. 

The administration’s official Rapid Response account on X took aim at a video clip from Kamala Harris’s news account @Headquarters showing the president clearly slumping back in his chair in the Oval Office and dozing off while surrounded by White House officials Thursday. They posted a screenshot from the video and claimed, “His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers.” 

X screenshot Rapid Response 47 @RapidResponse47 His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers

While Trump was awake in the meeting long enough to announce his “Trump Promenade,” a concrete patio extending from the back of the Lincoln Memorial to the Potomac River, the video clearly shows the president falling asleep. It’s only the latest example of Trump “resting his eyes” in public view during his second term in office, as it now seems to happen anytime he’s at an event or meeting where other people talk for a few minutes. 

Lately, the administration has tried in vain to push back against anyone pointing out Trump’s impromptu siestas, angrily posting on social media that the president is simply blinking. Trump’s own Cabinet members, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, go out of their way to absurdly claim that they’ve never seen the president sleeping.  

But the public has eyes and can see on live video that Trump is clearly getting older, with visible health issues that aren’t ever explained in the administration’s reports about his health. No matter how many times White House officials insult those who point it out, it’s obvious that there is something wrong with Trump’s physical and mental condition

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Somehow Gets More Pathetic

The event went from being a series of concerts to just one rally with the most boring singers.

President Donald Trump dances
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Trump’s “Great American State Fair” has grown even bleaker, as supporters will be getting a rally and listening to “Ave Maria” rather than Martina McBride—or any of the other artists who pulled out of the festival.

“On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level—A Rally to end all Rallies!” the president wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

That music will include Christopher Macchio singing “Ave Maria” and Lee Greenwood singing his “God Bless the U.S.A.” The U.S. Army Band and Armed Forces Choir will also be there, Trump announced, alongside “a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

This event sounds more and more pitiful by the day. We went from at least having some washed-up ’90s artists headlining the event to a dreary, full-on MAGA rally for America’s 250th birthday. Perhaps that was the point all along. Hopefully it rains.

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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New 60 Minutes Boss Rakes in Millions as Top Staff Eye the Exits

Even more senior correspondents are weighing whether they should stay with the show.

New 60 Minutes boss Nick Bilton gestures while sitting onstage during an event
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Nick Bilton

CBS News is spending a lot more cash to fund Bari Weiss’s 60 Minutes takeover.

Weiss’s new pick to run the venerated newsmagazine, Nick Bilton, is making far more than his predecessor. The British-born contrarian was installed as 60 Minutes’ new executive producer last week, and is reportedly salaried at $2.5 million—a million more than veteran broadcast journalist Tanya Simon, who ran the show from April 2025 until just last week, according to Page Six

Weiss announced Bilton’s hire the same day that she fired a large swath of the show’s crew, in an event that has since been internally referred to as “Black Thursday.” The axed staff included Simon, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi (who criticized Weiss’s decision to delay her report on a notoriously brutal CECOT megaprison in El Salvador), correspondent Cecilia Vega, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.

Scott Pelley, who had been one of the show’s rotating faces for 22 years, was canned Wednesday after he openly questioned Bilton’s appointment during a contentious all-staff meeting earlier this week. At the same meeting, Bilton suggested that more layoffs could be on the horizon.

The show’s remaining correspondents have since begun to question their own futures at the decorated program: Correspondents Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, and Jon Wertheim reportedly held an hourlong meeting Wednesday on the matter, according to Status. Stahl’s contract has already expired, and it is not clear if it will be renewed. Three sources that spoke to the outlet shared that Whitaker is considering his options and might leave of his own accord. Anderson Cooper already left by his own volition last month.

Bilton is by no means the show’s typical hire, and many critics of the hiring decision have questioned what qualifies him to run 60 Minutes at all. Bilton has previously worked as a tech columnist, writing for Vanity Fair and The New York Times. He seemingly left the news industry during the latter half of the last decade in order to pursue screenwriting in Hollywood, and has since worked on scripts and produced projects for major studios, including Lionsgate, Netflix, and Disney.

It is not publicly known how much the program’s highly respected, longtime showrunner Bill Owens made before he was forced out in April 2025 for refusing to bend to Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit. Trump sued 60 Minutes over its sit-down interview with Kamala Harris prior to Election Day 2024, claiming that the program had essentially “defrauded” the American public due to a minor editing decision. Legal experts condemned the suit at the time as meritless, yet  CBS’s parent company, Paramount, nonetheless agreed to pay Trump $16 million in order to settle the case out of court.

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