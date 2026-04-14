Rebecca West, Martha Gellhorn, and the Art of Self-Reinvention

That tension is never reconciled, and remains a central thread of the book, and yet the story is also much bigger than this. Cooke manages to pull off the rare feat of profiling women writers without rendering their lives tragic tales of suppressed ambition, perpetual struggles against the limitations imposed on their sex, or exemplary narratives of triumphing over expectations. They’re all of these, of course, because how could they not be? But they’re also more than any story about how a woman should be. They evade the ideology that seems to have captured so much contemporary writing about womanhood, in which a woman must stand for something: a bold countercultural desire to “go back to the kitchen,” unflinching art monsterhood, leaning in and girlbossing—in which a woman’s story is an inspirational template or cautionary tale for other women about how to be the right kind of woman.

These women do not take flight into the great beyond and liberate themselves once and for all, or fail to do so and flounder in desperation.

Instead, Cooke’s book illuminates the profound complexity of women’s lives without any apologizing, justifying, or moralizing. These women do not take flight into the great beyond and liberate themselves once and for all, or fail to do so and flounder in desperation. They leap and they return, they spin in place and they flee, they create nests and abandon them and create new ones and long for the old. They grow, learn, regret, reflect. Cooke’s book offers the reader the rare gift of space without judgment, which isn’t to say she endorses all of these women’s choices. She simply lets them live, without wedging them into some sort of moral or ideological framework. She presents them not as a blueprint but as a kind of permission, above all, to evolve: to move through many iterations of oneself and of womanhood.

These three women lived personal and professional lives of startling range. Of the three, Mickey Hahn may be the least well known, despite being absurdly prolific and immensely popular in her era. Hahn published her first book in her twenties and her last in her eighties, with more than 50 histories, biographies, memoirs, travel books, and novels in between—plus a handful of children’s books and an entire archive of feature stories and essays as a correspondent for The New Yorker. Born Emily Hahn in Missouri in 1905, she also embodies the restlessness of Cooke’s title, with one bout of self-reinvention after another. In her wild twenties, Hahn described mothers as “placid unafraid cowlike beings”; a decade later, she had survived the Japanese occupation of China, married a British Army major and had a daughter, and settled into rural domestic life in England. China to Me, her 1944 book about her years in China, detailed the adventures of a fearless twentysomething who reigned over Shanghai’s nightlife with a gibbon on her shoulder; England to Me (1949), her book about her time in England, “depicted a chorus of maternal and domestic complexity,” as she raised her children in a rural English village. Later, when Hahn’s daughters were off at school, she left again, returning to New York as a staff writer for The New Yorker, embarking on frequent international journeys.